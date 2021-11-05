Summer food drive needs food staples to feed Valley families while children are out of school

St. Mary's Food Bank and Phoenix Children's Hospital are teaming up to collect cereal, peanut butter and tuna for Valley families.

PHOENIX — St. Mary's Food Bank and Phoenix Children's Hospital are teaming up to make sure no families go hungry this summer. The partnership is happening in the Valley, collecting food staples like tuna, cereal and peanut butter. Both organizations are asking for the community's help too.

St. Mary's said the donations are vital this season, because the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive was cancelled for a second year in a row. Jerry Brown, public relations director with the food bank, said the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive usually collects about 400,000 pounds of food for them every year. They've taken a hit without it, and added the community has been wonderful stepping up with donations in other ways.

Brown said, these food staples help families keep food on the table all summer long. They feed children who need meals at home because they're out of school, where they're fed free and reduced meals during the year.

Here's how you can help.

Donate tuna, cereal and/or peanut butter at St. Mary's Food Bank locations in Phoenix and Surprise. The drive is happening from May 9 through May 19. Once you get to either of the locations, look for boxes marked Phoenix Children's Food Drop off.

The addresses for drop off are St. Mary’s locations in Phoenix (2831 N. 31st Avenue) and Surprise (13050 West Elm Street).

Donations are also accepted online.

