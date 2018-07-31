PHOENIX — St. Mary's Food Bank said the area around its facility in Phoenix has been without power since 8:30 p.m. Monday due to last night's monsoon storm snapping power lines.

The food bank says its Knight Center Distribution Center, which distributes food for 500-800 families a day, is closed.

Families seeking food assistance Monday can visit the St. Mary's location in Surprise at 13050 W. Elm Street. However, there might be an extended wait time at that facility.

The center, according to St. Mary's, normally operates from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. St. Mary's said it's uncertain if the Knight Center will be operational today.

Tuesday morning, St. Mary's said it was working to on getting an emergency generator in order to restore power to the freezers and coolers at its main warehouse.

