PHOENIX — Thanksgiving is just a few days away and St. Mary's Food Bank says they still need hundreds of turkeys to give out to the community.

People started lining up as early as 3 a.m. Monday, for their Thanksgiving dinners. They say they don't know where their meals would come from without St. Mary's help because the food is so expensive.

St. Mary's will hand out turkey dinners from 8 a.m. until noon, Monday through Wednesday. However, they say they are short about 2,400 turkeys of their goal. If they don't receive enough turkeys, Jerry Brown, a spokesperson with the food bank, says they'll give out chicken.

The good news is, there's still time to help! The distribution center near Thomas and I-17 is open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., for donations. The warehouse address is 2831 N. 31st Ave., in Phoenix.

For details on how you can help, click here.

RELATED: Fryer fires, decoration dangers and kitchen mishaps: Here's how you can avoid holiday season dangers

ALSO: How to plan ahead for a stress free Thanksgiving