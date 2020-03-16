PHOENIX — St. Mary's Food Bank will help schools provide free breakfast and lunches to children in response to the state-wide school closures amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.

The nonprofit said that it would be adding "grab-and-go" meals and backpacks to sites that are still able to distribute.

In addition to this, the Phoenix and Suprise locations of St. Mary's Food Bank will be distributing emergency food boxes, frozen meats, fruits, and vegetables.

The two locations will also be moving to an outdoor distribution to accommodate for social distancing.

With the increased need for food, the nonprofit is also asking anyone who can donate to do so.

St. Mary's usually receives 15% to 20% of its donations from grocery stores. But, with the drastically increased demand for supplies, donations have rapidly dropped, the food bank said. In addition, the cancellation of many public events and food drives have made the number of donations even lower.

The food bank asked anyone who can make a donation to do so. They said that donating $1 allows the food bank to distribute seven meals back into the community during the pandemic.

St. Mary's stated that anyone could donate from the comfort of their own home on their website. They stated that an online donation would both be the safest and will have the quickest impact on those in need.

Home - St. Mary's Food Bank We offer an array of programs designed to help those in need receive food and other types of assistance. We maximize the impact of every dollar we receive. $1 helps provides enough food for 7 meals to hungry neighbors. Need a helping hand? If you or your family need food or other aid, we're here for you.

RELATED:

Some grocery stores limiting hours to keep shelves stocked during coronavirus outbreak

Here are the coronavirus cases in Arizona

LIST: Events, schools, sports canceled in Arizona for coronavirus concerns

All Arizona schools ordered to close for next two weeks