SRP customers could see potential price increase in electric bill

While SRP deals with rising prices of natural gas, the company is looking for ways to cover the cost with two potential rate increases.

PHOENIX — Salt River Project customers could be paying more for their electric bills as the company looks to cover the rising costs of natural gas.

While customers like Stevie Jones and Charlie Griefer aren't thrilled about the idea of a bigger bill because everything is already too expensive they understand hikes happen.

"It's difficult when it's happening with everything. When everything is going up consistently, it's kind of hard to keep up," Jones said.

Even though SRP got preliminary approval Tuesday to increase rates for its more than a million customers, Brian Koch with SRP said it's just a proposal and that the final vote is set for September 12.

"At this time it's just a recommendation to our board for consideration. Our proposal is to have two moderate increases to our prices for customers, the first would go into effect in November of this year and the second increase would go into effect the following November of 2023," he explained. "We've used other funds within our company to help minimize the impact to our customers."

Koch added that the company isn’t immune to the skyrocketing prices, specifically the cost of natural gas, which is what this proposed increase would cover.

Meanwhile, advocates like Executive Director Cynthia Zwick with Wildfire AZ, a utility watchdog weighed in, and said with the possible hike, they're anticipating more customers needing assistance if this proposal passes.

"This is a tool that all utilities have in their arsenal to be reflective of costs that they're incurring. We will continue fighting for mitigating opportunities for those customers who simply can't pay their bills," Zwick said.

