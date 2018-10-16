If you’re looking for a fun and unique way to celebrate Halloween this year, the Phoenix Herpetological Society has an event for you.

On Oct. 26, Valley residents have the chance to spend an evening with hundreds of reptiles, including alligators, crocodiles and snakes at the organization’s Gators and Ghouls event.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is held at the Phoenix Herpetological Society’s location in Scottsdale. Tickets for the event are $15 for ages 5 and older. Those 4 years old and younger get in free.

According to a release, kids can enjoy a safe place for trick-or-treating while interacting with animals. Here's a list of some of the events attendees can expect to see:

• A chance to watch the alligators and crocodiles being fed

• Venomous snake feeding demonstrations

• Activities such as facepainting and games

• A petting zoo

• A kids' costume contest at 7 p.m.

Advance tickets are required for this event. You can purchase tickets online at www.phoenixherp.com.

