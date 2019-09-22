Drivers on part of a highway in the southeast Valley will notice something different on their route.

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced that it has displayed the posted speed limit on the pavement on a stretch of State Route 347.

The markings placed between Interstate 10 and Riggs Road will be a test to emphasize reduced speed limits as part of a safety effort, the department added.

The decals show the northbound speed limit transitions from 65 mph to 55 mph before the Maricopa Road intersection and 55 mph to 45 mph before the I-10/Queen Creek Road interchange.

They are also in place southbound approaching the Riggs Road intersection, where the speed limit drops from 65 mph to 55 mph.

The department said its review of law enforcement crash reports found that officers cited “speed too fast for conditions” as a driver violation in more than half of crashes along S.R. 347 between I-10 and Riggs Road.

Traffic engineers recommended the decals in areas where the speed limit drops as drivers approach intersections.

The speed limit pavement decals also are being tested along SR 160 in northeastern Arizona.