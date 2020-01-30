PHOENIX — Laveen Elementary School played host to the Special Olympics Field Day. One hundred eighty special education students throughout the Laveen School District took part.

It was more than just fun and games.

“It just gets them to interact with other students they normally wouldn't do. Expose them to sports they've never played before,” said Sarah Mikula, head of delegation with the Laveen School District.

There were a variety of games involving physical activity like Bocce ball, soccer and football to cognitive games like Connect Four and Jenga.

This was the first year for the Special Olympics Field Day. The district hopes to make it an annual event.