PHOENIX — More than 3,500 Valley students will come together Tuesday in an effort to stop teen suicide. The local movement is called "Speak Up, Stand Up, Save a Life" and it's happening at Grand Canyon University Arena.

One of the most powerful takeaways for the teens who are participating in the conference is to learn how to connect with their friends and classmates, so they can be supportive when they're struggling with things like thoughts of suicide and/or depression.

GCU's arena is expected to fill up as Valley teens will come together to learn how to take matters into their own hands. The conference is especially important as teen suicide rates continue to rise nationwide.

The students will represent more than 150 schools and 50 school districts across Arizona. Research from "Speak, Stand, Save," shows that more than 380,000 students will be impacted following Tuesday's efforts.

The event runs from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and is free thanks to partnerships and donations. It's open to all Arizona schools.

For details on how to get involved, click here.

If you or a loved one struggle with suicidal thoughts and depression, you are not alone. Here are a few free resources available to you 24/7:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Arizona Teen Lifeline: 1-800-428-8336

EMPACT Survivors of suicide: 1-866-205-5229