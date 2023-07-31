Southwest Airlines flight headed to Chicago from Phoenix returns to Sky Harbor

The plane returned to Sky Harbor due to a potential "mechanical issue," according to Southwest.

PHOENIX — A plane leaving Phoenix and heading to Chicago returned to Sky Harbor Airport Monday afternoon due to a potential "mechanical issue."

Southwest flight 2790 from Phoenix to Chicago returned to the airport and Phoenix Fire was standing by, airport officials said. The plane is now out of service and will undergo a maintenance review, according to a spokesperson for Southwest.

A new plane is being brought in and will continue the flight.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

