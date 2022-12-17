Teenager and 4 adults hospitalized, 2 in critical condition after south Phoenix crash

Authorities said that the crash happened between two vehicles just before 6 a.m. on Saturday. Four adults and one teenager were taken to the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Five people including a teenager are in the hospital after a car crash in south Phoenix, a spokesman with the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Crews responded to a crash between two vehicles at the intersection of 7th Street and Dobbins Road just before 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Two of the adult patients on the scene had to be extricated from their vehicle and were taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

The other three people, including a teenager, were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Phoenix police stepped in to handle the investigation. At this time it's unknown what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

Up to Speed