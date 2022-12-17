x
Valley

Teenager and 4 adults hospitalized, 2 in critical condition after south Phoenix crash

Authorities said that the crash happened between two vehicles just before 6 a.m. on Saturday. Four adults and one teenager were taken to the hospital.

PHOENIX — Five people including a teenager are in the hospital after a car crash in south Phoenix, a spokesman with the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Crews responded to a crash between two vehicles at the intersection of 7th Street and Dobbins Road just before 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Two of the adult patients on the scene had to be extricated from their vehicle and were taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

The other three people, including a teenager, were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Phoenix police stepped in to handle the investigation. At this time it's unknown what led up to the crash. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Deaths on Arizona roads 

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade: 

  • 2011: 825 deaths  

  • 2012: 821 deaths 

  • 2013: 844 deaths 

  • 2014: 774 deaths 

  • 2015: 895 deaths 

  • 2016: 952 deaths 

  • 2017: 1,000 deaths 

  • 2018: 1,010 deaths 

  • 2019: 982 deaths 

  • 2020: 1,057 deaths 

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

