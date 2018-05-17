For the past decade electric guitar sales have been on the decline.

Just in the last few weeks, guitar maker Gibson filed for bankruptcy.

But Scottsdale-based guitar maker Fender is trying a new approach in efforts of attracting a new customer base…the company is now targeting women.

Long before Fender set its sights on women, there were the Tana Youmans of the musical world.

“I was 25 years old when I first started playing,” said Youmans.

Brandon Meunier has worked at a guitar store for 15 years.

“Over the years there’s been an influx of female shoppers,” said Meunier.

On Fender’s website, imagines of women learning to play the guitar or Ukulele are either on the front page or accessed within a click. Back in March, Fender rolled out a line of lower-priced guitars aimed at beginning players, particularly young women.

Youmans is a self-taught bassist who has performed with male-dominated rock bands for more than two decades.

“Yeah, they don’t care about gender, they just care about can you play,” said Youmans.

But out on stage not everyone was as open minded.

"Here’s a girl, oh yeah. Let’s see what she can do; and I have had men come up, you know and say, 'you play like a dude,'” said Youmans.

Youmans said it's "wonderful" that Fender is turning its attention to a new customers base in women. The mother of two says overcoming boundaries is what music is about.

"It’s about time Fender, it’s about time,” said Youmans.

Today she’s proud that the band she tours with has a female lead singer.

