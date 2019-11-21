PHOENIX — The son of a woman found dead inside a Phoenix home was arrested in connection to her death, according to police.

According to Phoenix PD, 74-year-old Tina Topali was found dead Wednesday afternoon after officers responded to a home near 10th Street and Indian School Road.

Police said the injuries on Topali's body appeared to have been caused by a bladed object.

According to police, Topali 50-year-old son was arrested in connection to her death.

