Social Security Administration mistakenly declares Valley woman dead

After Mary's oldest daughter Deborah Cristobal, who lives in California, received a bank statement regarding the estate of her "deceased mother", she's been fighting with Arizona facilities trying to prove that her mom is in fact, still alive.



"Social security demanded the money back, so the bank just yanked it out of the account, and then they sent us this letter afterward, saying, hey we just gave your money back, because you're dead, but she's not dead," Deborah explained. "I had our temporary caregiver fill out an informal statement, saying my mom is still alive. I tried calling them, but it was hours on the phone, they'd hang up and so it was just frustration after frustration."



The frustration continued to build before finally, Deborah decided this issue wasn't going to be solved until she came into town.



"We've got to take care of this and what better proof than to show up at Social Security with my mother and say her she is, you declared her dead but here she is," Deborah said.



Not to mention the added headaches for Mary’s hospice care, provided by Noble House.