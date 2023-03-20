Valley couple revamps wedding plans thanks to mother nature

Valley couple says "I do" despite snow storm almost ruining their big day

SEDONA, Ariz. — With another round of storms set to hit the state, a Valley couple is reflecting on the impact of chaotic conditions during the last storm system.

Austin Johnson and Kelley Delano had their wedding plans deterred after record snowfall in Sedona at the beginning of the month.

Thankfully, their entire wedding went off without any other hitches. That was thanks to some luck and lots of phone calls as a local staple stepped in to save the day.

"We didn't have a plan B, that was the only plan," Johnson said.

He and his beautiful bride played it cool in an uncool but quite cold situation.

"We got a call that morning from the GM at Orchard Canyon saying the snow storm was pretty bad and it wasn't safe to drive up there."

That winter weather caused road closures and power outages over the course of a couple days, ultimately it wrecked their Sedona wedding plans.

"There was two downed power lines, so they didn't even have any power at the resort at that time," Johnson added.

Their special day was set for March 2, 2023. The couple was not willing to budge on their desired anniversary date, so instead they had family and friends dial in a few favors.

"I got a phone call from Abby, in a panic, her son's getting married, the venue is snowed in, where can we go," Karen, a friend of the groom's mom, Abby explained.

That's where Rustler's Rooste comes into play. Karen has known staff like Ashely Allen and Ryan Borchardt for quite some time and knew they were the ones to call in a pinch.

"I get a call from a very upset mom and it broke my heart and I want to take care of them. My grandfather built this restaurant with his uncle and it was always, you treat your guest like family, we're all in this together," she explained.

Allen and her team set up dining tables and played host to more than 40 guests in a matter of hours. For over 52 years, the restaurant has rallied for many occasions but none quite as off the cuff as this one.

"They gave us a bunch of pictures and lights to make a little extra special, its hard to do that fast but we knocked it out as best we could," Borchardt added.

The couple celebrated with close friends, cotton candy and most importantly a climate controlled venue.

