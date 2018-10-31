PHOENIX — Life will find a way ... or at least a way to do less work.

Snakes all over Arizona have figured out a way to outsmart their prey while also getting a comfortable place to sleep. You know those rat traps and bait boxes a lot of us use to prevent a critter infestation?

Brad Olsen at Urban Desert Pest Control says he and his crew are seeing more and more rattlesnakes hiding inside those traps.

"So, the rats have been all over in that box eating the bait, and the snakes are like,'You know what? I know by enough marking and activity, there will be a meal waiting for me later, so I'll kick back and wait,' which is exactly what they're doing," Olsen said.