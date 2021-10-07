Small plane crashes at Chandler Municipal Airport, four injured

Four people were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital for evaluation. They are all expected to recover.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Fire Department responded to a call about a down plane at the Chandler Municipal Airport Saturday morning.

Fire officials confirmed the small plane was on fire at the end of a runway. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire.

Four people were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital for evaluation. They are all expected to recover.

The section of Airport Boulevard near the crash will be closed as the FAA investigates the crash. Chandler police were on scene to control traffic.