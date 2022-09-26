Helicopter crash near Falcon Field Airport in Mesa, FAA says 2 people were onboard

Aerial footage of the scene showed the wreckage in the desert near Beeline Highway. At this time, the extent of injuries to the occupants is unknown.

MESA, Ariz. — Authorities are investigating helicopter crash near Beeline Highway and 4520 North Power Road northeast of Mesa Monday morning.

Around 9:15 a Robinson R22 helicopter crashed four and a half miles north of Falcon Field Airport in Mesa, a spokesman with the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The FAA also confirmed that two people were on board the helicopter during the crash. However, police have not released the identity of the two people involved in the crash.

Aerial footage of the scene showed that the helicopter had crashed far from the roadway or any structures.

At this time, the cause of the crash remains unknown. The National Transportation Safety Board is in charge of the investigation. It is still early in the process, and details are subject to change as they provide more updates.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

