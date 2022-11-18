Slain Valley mom remembered as dedicated soccer coach

Marla Hudgens and her three young children were found dead Wednesday morning at the family's Phoenix home.

PHOENIX — The Valley soccer community is mourning the loss of a beloved coach who was found dead Wednesday morning alongside her three young children.

Marla Hudgens, a local attorney and coach for the Madison Futbol Club, was found deceased in her family's home near 7th and Northern avenues with her 3-year-old son and 6-month-old twin daughters. Her husband, Jasen Hudgens, is suspected of killing the family before fatally shooting himself.

In addition to her successful legal career, Marla is remembered as a dedicated coach who pushed young soccer players to be their very best on the field.

Shawn Grunewald, the president of Madison Futbol Club, said Hudgens started volunteering for the club in 2014 and was passionate about boosting the number of girls club soccer teams.

"With her commitment to the whole child, Marla taught her players to realize their potential outside of their soccer lives," Grunewald said in a statement. "This has led them to collegiate athletic endeavors, and a drive to meet their personal goals."

The club has lost "a friend, mentor, stand-in mom, cheerleader, and coach," Grunewald added, and the organization will do its best to honor Marla's life.

A candlelight vigil was held for Marla and her children Thursday night outside the family's home. Phoenix police have not yet elaborated on the circumstances leading up to their deaths.

