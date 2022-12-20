'There's a hole in our family now': Slain Jack in the Box worker's family facing holidays without him

Family of Jack in the Box worker shot and killed say the loss of their loved one is too much to bear

PHOENIX — The family of a fast food worker shot and killed at a Phoenix drive-through window is struggling. Jorge Valenzuela Ramirez, 19, was working at a Jack in the Box restaurant earlier this month when his life was cut short. His family now speaking out as they get ready to face the holidays without him.

The days leading up to Christmas are usually filled with joy, but this year for Mercedes Ramirez, they're filled with tremendous grief.

"He was goofy and very funny," she said. "I just really have no words. My entire family is full of grief, and just sadness. We're missing him, there's a hole in our family now."

On Dec. 8, her brother Jorge Valenzuela Ramirez and his girlfriend were working at the Jack in the Box at 19th Avenue and Bell Road. Police said just after 10:00 p.m., Christopher Candia, 29, shot both of them, killing Ramirez. Police believe the shooting stemmed from an earlier fight between Ramirez's girlfriend and Candia's girlfriend, who also was an employee.

"Just disbelief that everything that happened was real, and that everything that was happening was happening to my family," Ramirez said.

The only boy of the family, Ramirez loved his sisters, making people laugh and food.

"Very bright spirited," she said. "He really liked the kitchen."

The joy he brought his family though has been taken away.

"You really can't move forward and forget about something like this," she said. "I don't know how my family will move forward."

The pain is too much to bear. And as they try to understand, they say they'll always have the memories, reminders of what was and what could've been.

"I think that a memory that I hold close to me was our last conversations," said Ramirez. "He mentioned to me that he was in a happy place in his life, I think that's the memory I hold closest to me."

The death was unexpected, and family said they need help with funds to pay for their loved ones funeral. A GoFundMe has been set up to help raise money.

