PHOENIX — An upset passenger caused a commotion at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Friday, police said.

Video from a person at the airport shows an employee asking people to clear the concourse for the A gates in Terminal 4.

Phoenix police said officers responded to the airport and spoke with a passenger who was upset about not being able to board the plane.

Three flights were delayed and a portion of the concourse was cleared briefly, a spokesperson at the airport said.

Operations returned to normal soon after.

