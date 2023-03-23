Sky Harbor runway reopens after temporary delay on north runway

Video from Sky12 showed multiple law enforcement vehicles surrounding the airport.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Sky Harbor said operations have returned to normal after the airport experienced delays due to a "temporary closure" of their north runway Thursday night.

We have some delays due to a temporary closure on our north runway. We apologize for the delay and should be back to normal operations soon. — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (@PHXSkyHarbor) March 24, 2023

Sky Harbor officials told 12News there was an incident on a British Airways plane that caused the delay. They did not provide additional details.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

