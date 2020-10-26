Bodies reported at the scene of a downed aircraft near Cordes Lakes, deputies say

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that there is more than one dead body at the scene of the crash. The bodies have not yet been identified.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A non-commercial aircraft is reportedly down near Bloody Basin Road and the northbound lanes of Interstate 17, officials said.

The downed aircraft, reportedly 5 and a half miles east southeast of Cordes Lakes, was located by the Arizona Department of Public Safety's Ranger helicopter unit.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Department is overseeing the investigation into the incident and is on their way to the scene, Yavapai Silent Witness Director Chris Wilson said.

The department has confirmed that there is more than one dead body at the scene of the crash. The bodies have not yet been identified.

There is no word yet on how the aircraft got grounded. Traffic does not appear to be disrupted due to the downed aircraft.