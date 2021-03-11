16 people displaced after first alarm fire ignites at Phoenix apartment complex

Crews say the fire was balanced to a first alarm due to the number of firefighters needed to put the fire out.

PHOENIX — Sixteen people were displaced from their homes Monday night after a first alarm fire broke out at an apartment complex in Phoenix.

Phoenix firefighters say when they arrived at the complex near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road, they found two units on the second floor on fire and another two starting to burn.

Firefighters were able to secure a water supply and get quick control of the fire.

Officials say a total of eight units were impacted by the blaze. Crews say the fire was balanced to a first alarm due to the number of firefighters needed to put the fire out.

Crews say the displaced homeowners and their pets are receiving help to find a new place to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

