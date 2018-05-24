Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is adding even more parks to its U.S. portfolio, including a waterpark in Phoenix.

The theme park operator announced Tuesday that it had entered into a purchase agreement to add Wet 'n’ Wild Phoenix to the "Six Flags family."

According to a release, the 35-acre waterpark located near 43rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road is Arizona's largest waterpark.

Wet 'n’ Wild is among five properties featured in the Six Flags deal, which includes Wet 'n’ Wild Splashtown in Houston, Darien Lake in New York, Frontier City in Oklahoma and White Water Bay in Oklahoma.

“These are all fantastic properties that complement our existing portfolio and provide tremendous added value and cross-visitation opportunities for our extensive Membership and Season Pass base,” Jim Reid-Anderson, Six Flags chairman, CEO and president, said in a release.

When the deal closes, in June, according to a release, Six Flags will become the "the largest waterpark operator in North America."

“We are thrilled to welcome these outstanding properties and employees into our family of parks and look forward to sharing the thrill of Six Flags with guests of all ages in these key markets,” Reid-Anderson said.

Wet 'n' Wild opened for the 2018 season in March. Team 12's Monica Garcia braved the Mammoth Falls ride.

