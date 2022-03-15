Splash into spring: Six Flags Hurricane Harbor now open for the season

Hurricane Harbor is open on weekends through May 20. Then it will be open seven days a week through the summer.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It’s time to splash into the season, right as we’re in the middle of spring break and warming temps in the Valley.

One way to stay cool with the family is visiting Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix. The water park is open on weekends through May 20 and then will be open seven days a week for summer.

In addition to being a fun family activity, the park is also providing job opportunities.

Hurricane Harbor is hiring for hundreds of positions. Applicants need to be aged 16 and older, and there's training for all employees. Open positions include lifeguards, food and beverage, security, maintenance and more.

The park is offering some tips for those wishing to visit.

Dress children in bright colored clothing

Take a picture of your child on your phone before entering the park, in case you get separated

Slide flip-flops over your arms when going down slides, so you can wear them and protect feet when walking through the park in between rides

Bring Coast Guard approved flotation devices for children

Remember sunscreen and water shoes

Food and beverage ordering is all done on mobile devices

