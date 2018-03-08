An expansion of Arizona's Silver Alert, taking effect Friday, will broaden the category of people cover under the system.

Silver Alerts are used by law enforcement across the state as a tool to locate vulnerable adults over the age of 65 or those with cognitive disabilities. These adults have often wandered away from the place they're supposed to be and have been deemed missing.

"Such wandering," a release said, "can place these individuals in danger of physical harm."

But as of Friday, persons "of any age" who have developmental disabilities, such as Down syndrome or autism, will be cover under the criteria for a Silver Alert.

RELATED: These new laws take effect Friday in Arizona

“This has the potential to be a true life-saver for many children and adults with developmental disabilities,” Jon Meyers, executive director of The Arc of Arizona, a disability advocacy organization that work to introduce the new legislation," said in a release.

© 2018 KPNX