GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police are looking for a 14-year-old girl named Alicia Navarro.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Alicia is a Hispanic female. She is four feet five inches tall and weighs 95 pounds. She was possibly wearing the sweater in the picture above, a whitewash denim overall skirt and black and white sneakers. She could be carrying a silver Apple Macbook.

She reportedly left her home on the morning of September 15 and she left a note with her parents saying she was leaving but would come back. She was last seen on foot near the area of 45th Avenue and Rose Lane.

DPS says Alicia has autism.

Anyone with information on where Alicia might be is asked to contact the Glendale Police Department (623) 930-3000.