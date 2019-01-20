A man with dementia has been missing from his Mesa home since Saturday and his family and authorities are worried for his well being.

Harold Bergdahl was last seen at his home in the Leisure World community near Power Road and Southern Avenue Saturday.

His wife woke up from a nap at 2 p.m. and found a note from Bergdahl saying he was going to the recreation center across the street to exercise. After checking the recreation center and surrounding areas, his wife reported him missing at about 6:30 p.m.

He is driving a red 2014 Toyota Prius with Arizona license plate BSV6232.

He is bald with blue eyes. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall.

His wife says he has dementia. She reports they do not have nearby friends who he could be visiting.

If you have information, call the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at (602)876-TIPS.