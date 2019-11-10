GILBERT, Ariz. — Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Gilbert man.

A Silver alert has been issued for Maricopa County as officials search for George W. Watanabe. He is 78-years-old, approximately 5 foot 6 inches, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Watanabe was last wearing a brown dress hat with a small gold in color cross on the top, navy blue shirt and jeans. He was last seen near the area of the Riggs and Higley roads in Gilbert.

He was driving a red 2018 RAM pickup truck with a Washington State License Plate of DP64021.

Anyone with information on Watanabe's whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Balafas at the Gilbert Police Department at (480) 635-7224.