PEORIA, Ariz. — Peoria police need your help finding 78-year-old Rosalie Young, who was last seen Aug. 17 at her home near 79th Avenue and Cactus Road.

Police said Young's family became concerned when she did not show up for a doctor's appointment Thursday. When they went to her home, she wasn't there.

Her family says she suffers from cancer, diabetes and possible memory loss. She left her cell phone at home, and it is unknown where Young may have been headed or what clothing she may have with her.

Police said Young is most likely driving a 2002 silver Nissan Maxima with Arizona license plate 308ALH.

Anyone who sees Young is asked to call the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8811.