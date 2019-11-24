A Silver Alert was issued on Sunday for a 17-year-old boy who was last seen in Chandler two days earlier.

Jacob Ikeler was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the 2000 block of East Indigo Drive.

He was last seen wearing beige pants, light blue shirt and glasses. He's described as being 5-foot-3 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jacob has been diagnosed with autism and has a limited mental capacity.

Anyone with information about Jacob's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.

