A fraternity at Arizona State University has been disbanded following an investigation by the national chapter, the university announced Thursday.

University spokeswoman Katie Paquet said in a statement that the university received notice at the end of October that the fraternity headquarters would be conducting an investigation into the Arizona Alpha chapter.

"The result of this investigation led Sigma Phi Epsilon’s National Board of Directors to disband and close the Arizona Alpha Chapter at ASU," part of the statement read.

"As a host to over 70 fraternities and sororities, ASU supports the right of our partner organizations to make decisions in the best interest of their organization. ASU will also work to determine whether or not any student code of conduct violations occurred that would warrant additional action by the university."

It was not immediately known what the investigation involved or what the result of the investigation was.

The State Press, Arizona State University's student newspaper, reported earlier this week that an investigation in the fall "concluded that chapter members have continued to engage in hazing behaviors despite interventions from both ASU and Sigma Phi Epsilon, which violates safety policies."

According to the university's annual Greek report from 2017-2018, there were 69 members of the fraternity.