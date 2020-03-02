Editor's note: The above video is a preview clip from Sunday. You can watch Mitch Carr's full report on 12 News at 10 tonight.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to more than 250 mountain rescue calls in 2019, more than one every other day.

Papago Park had the fewest number of rescue calls, with just over a dozen. Piestewa Peak had fewer than 50 rescue calls. South Mountain had the second-highest number of rescue calls, with more than 50. The highest number of rescue calls came from Camelback Mountain, with nearly 100 in 2019 alone.

Why are there so many rescues? And how much is that costing taxpayers?

Phoenix Fire said the department does not keep track of what each individual rescue costs.

“For us to extrapolate numbers out of an individual call, it would almost be impossible,” Phoenix Fire spokesman Rob McDade said.

These are costs to taxpayers, whether the firefighters are putting out a fire or rescuing a hiker. And they are paid daily, regardless of what happens each day.

“The trucks are paid for,” McDade said. “The folks that are working that day, they’re already on payroll. We expect to go on calls.”

It costs more than $1.8 million a year to run a fire truck. That breaks down to a little over $200 an hour. Each rescue will use at least two trucks — and likely more than that. And some rescues may require the use of a helicopter.

The Phoenix Police Department pilots a chopper, which is codenamed Firebird 10, when the rescue requires an aerial technician. An hour and fuel and maintenance for Firebird 10 costs $1,200, according to the department.

“We understand the frustration that the public might have when they see numerous resources on a daily basis being used on the mountain for those rescues, but remember we also have to look at drunk driving,” McDade said. “If a drunk driver causes a major accident and we have to use the jaws of life to extricate someone out of a car, we’re not going to send them a bill either.”

According to the fire department, more people visit the mountains from October to April, when the weather is nicer.

Calls for help are common for everything from dehydration to injury to getting lost in the dark. But about as many people end up needing help from May to September because it’s so much hotter so a higher percentage of people call for help.

“During the summer, you can just assume you’re going up the mountain if not once, twice or three times,” Captain Dave Schmitt with fire Station 12, which houses the department’s Technical Rescue Team, said.

But with fire crews putting their own lives on the line to save others, the same question has been raised time and time again: Should there be a stupid hiker law to match the stupid motorist law? If a hiker gets dehydrated on Camelback Mountain when it is 110 degrees outside and the technical rescue team gets called in, should the hiker have to pay?

The fire department says no.

“When you’re in public safety, you can’t look at monetary value,” McDade said. “All we look at is the lives we can protect and those we can save. We’ll let everybody else handle the stupid hiker law or however they want to do that, and if the city council came up with something, we’ll just follow orders.”

“We’re here to help them,” Schmitt said. “Those calls excite us. Everybody here at station 12, they know what they’re getting into. We volunteer for this. We want to go up the mountain and do something that makes a difference.”

