Shots fired by Phoenix officers didn't kill man last month, police say

Phoenix police said the bullets fired by their officers on Feb. 22 near 23rd and Glendale avenues didn't strike the man they were chasing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A man who died last month during a shooting involving police wasn't killed by shots fired by the officers, the Phoenix Police Department said Wednesday.

Derin Holmes, 41, died on Feb. 22 near 23rd and Glendale avenues as he was being pursued by two police officers who were searching for a suspect involved in a previous assault.

Police originally reported that gunfire shot by the officers had struck Holmes. But further investigation has revealed that he appears to have instead died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Phoenix police released body-worn camera footage of the incident on Wednesday. The video shows the officers pursuing a subject through a Phoenix neighborhood and one of the officers firing at least two shots.

The sound of another gunshot can be heard at about the same time.

A firearm was located near Holmes' body. Police said the shots fired by police did not strike him.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office has listed Holmes' death as a "suicide."

After police complete their investigation into Holmes' death, it will be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.