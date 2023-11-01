Short-term rentals booking up fast ahead of the big game

Many people are looking to book short-term rentals as the make their way to the Valley for the game.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Excitement is building as we approach Super Bowl LVII and the highly anticipated greenest show on grass!

Many people are looking to book short-term rentals as the make their way to the Valley for the game.

One Scottsdale hotspot is a hop, skip and a jump from all the action. The combo includes being able to watch the big game from the comfort of the casita while being a five-minute ride away from the WM Phoenix Open.

The golf tournament and big game will bring big crowds to the Valley with visitors like Jim Dragatsis. He started planning his trip eight month ago.

"We usually get a house in Scottsdale. It's getting increasingly more difficult to find a VRBO or a house," Dragatsis explained.

In anticipation, Valley homeowners like Josh Scott are rolling out the red carpet for guests looking to lock in a place.

"People come here not just to have a place to stay but to have an experience," Scott said.

This isn't Scott's first rodeo either, he's featured what his family calls the "Great Casita" on Airbnb back in 2015.

"I booked the property for three months straight within about six or seven days for about 150 bucks a night," he added.

As time passes, plus two major events in town, the price per night pulls in even more, roughly $500 to $700 on average for a studio style rental. Some short-term rental sites average nearly $1,800 a day during Super Bowl week!

"This tiny house pays for the main house and I put a lot of the money away for my kids college funds, you can't beat it," Scott said.

For both renters and homeowners alike, there are tips to consider ahead of the big week. Haven Thorn with Airbnb has this advice.

“Our top tip for those looking for a great place to stay is always read the reviews, see what people are saying about the listing before booking, travelers can still find safe, affordable option with Glendale/Phoenix Airbnb hosts,” Thorn said.

Thorne said never use a third part site to book or pay for a listing, just stay on the site’s platform.

“Fans can keep themselves and their payments and personal information protected by staying on our secure platform throughout the entire process, from speaking to the homeowner, to booking and payment,” according to Thorn.

Tough for visitors to beat bocce ball, the bar style backyard and beautiful pool. Scott's advice to other homeowners looking to protect their assets but still provide a piece of paradise is simple.

"Talk to your people who are coming to visit you, be an ambassador for our city, it's a great place to live and that's why they're coming here to have a good time, so help them."

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.

The Valley hosts multiple major sporting events on a yearly basis, including college football's Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl; the PGA Tour’s highest-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open; NASCAR events each spring and fall; and Cactus League Spring Training.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.