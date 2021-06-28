Shopper injured after glass pane falls inside Arrowhead Towne Center

One man was hit by the falling glass and suffered what firefighters described as “severe lacerations.”

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Shoppers at Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale experienced a terrifying scene play out on Saturday afternoon. A large glass pane suspended near the mall ceiling inexplicably shattered and fell to the ground in pieces.

One man was hit by the falling glass and suffered what firefighters described as “severe lacerations.”

“At Arrowhead Mall right now. Whole glass broke and fell on some dude," a person can be heard saying on video.

The Twitter video showed the aftermath of the incident. Stunned shoppers looked on as medics helped the man who was bloodied and hunched over on the ground.

A decorative glass pane about the size of a refrigerator cracked before breaking into pieces and falling, witnesses say.

“We are still investigating the cause at this time. The mall is open… with the exception of a few stores that remained closed for today only as we work on repairs,” said Arrowhead senior property manager Jesse Benites, in a statement to 12 News.

On Monday, construction crews had built scaffolding under the rest of the window panes to protect shoppers.

Arrowhead Towne Center opened in 1993 and underwent major renovations in 2015.

