Shooting in Phoenix injures woman

A shooting near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street left one woman with a gunshot wound, police say.

PHOENIX — A woman was injured in a shooting in Phoenix, police said.

Officers were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday for a shooting call. Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect left the area before police arrived on scene.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released.

