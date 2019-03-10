One man is dead and another victim has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday night in Tempe, according to police.

Tempe PD said officers and the Tempe Fire Medical Department responded to the area of Broadway Road and Priest Drive around 11:40 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound and another victim nearby with a gunshot wound. According to Tempe PD, both victims were taken to a hospital where the man was pronounced dead and the other victim has life-threatening injuries.

Tempe police said this shooting does not appear to be connected to the shooting in the Arizona Mills Mall parking lot which also happened Wednesday night.

