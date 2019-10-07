A shooting suspect is in custody after an hours-long standoff in the town of Guadalupe Wednesday morning.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a man shot a woman near Avienda del Yaqui south of Baseline overnight, then barricaded himself inside a home.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Our crew on scene heard flash-bangs and deputies talking to the suspect over a loudspeaker trying to get him out safely.

In the meantime, homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

MCSO says SWAT took the suspect into custody around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Detectives are now focusing on the scene where the shooting happened.