Shooting in Phoenix injures man

Officers responded to a party in the area of 79th Avenue and Whyman Avenue where they found one man with multiple gunshot wounds.

PHOENIX — A man was injured in a shooting that occurred in Phoenix in the early hours of Sep. 3, the city's police department said.

The Phoenix Police Department responded to the area of a neighborhood off of 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road regarding a party in the area. Upon arriving at the scene, officers heard multiple gunshots and saw multiple cars leaving the area.

According to authorities, a man who had multiple gunshot wounds was found and transported to a local hospital. The man’s injuries are not considered life threatening.

The circumstances leading up to the incident are still unknown, police said. Detectives have taken over the ongoing investigation.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

