Suspect involved in shooting outside Amazon warehouse had 'jealousy' issues, Chandler police say

Police say up to 10 shots were fired Wednesday outside an Amazon warehouse in Chandler.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

The shooter who opened fire outside an Amazon warehouse in Chandler Wednesday morning did not know the victim he allegedly shot, police said.

Jacob Murphy is suspected of shooting an Amazon contract worker in the parking lot before another contract employee fatally shot Murphy. Up to 10 shots were fired during the attack.

Police said Murphy's girlfriend worked at Amazon and he was struggling with "jealousy" issues. He allegedly went to the warehouse facility near McQueen and Queen Creek roads trying to find a male employee he only knew by name.

The victim noticed Murphy in the parking lot and attempted to get him to leave the property because something seemed "strange" about the situation, police said. Murphy then shot the worker, whom he apparently did not know.

Another contract employee observed the shooting and responded by using his own gun to shoot Murphy.

Police said Murphy died from both a self-inflicted gunshot wound and shots sustained by the third man. The victim is expected to survive his injuries.

