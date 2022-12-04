Fight between 2 men turns deadly in Phoenix, police say

Jorge Aguila Rodriguez, 45, died Friday night in Phoenix after getting into an argument with another man.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified the 45-year-old man who died Friday night after he got into an argument with another man and sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

Jorge Aguila Rodriguez was killed in the 3000 block of East Kings Avenue after he was allegedly shot by another man.

Police said Rodriguez allegedly started arguing with the man before pointing a gun at him. The other man reacted by pulling out his own gun and shooting Rodriguez.

The shooter was not taken into custody because police believe he reacted in self-defense. The case will be referred to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for prosecutorial review.

