Human-caused brush fire in north Phoenix grows to hundreds of acres

The fire started near 24th Street and Desert Hills Drive, firefighters said.

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — A brushfire is burning by 24th Street and Desert Hills Drive, the Daisy Mountain Fire Department said.

A shed and RV were caught in the fire, named the East Desert Fire, firefighters said. The fire was reported to have burned 300 to 500 acres as the wind pushes it through dry vegetation and into drainage.

The fire was human-caused, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says.

Photos of the fire from AZ State Forestry show structures nearby. Firefighters said they are working to protect five homes in the area.

Crews had the fire 40% contained as of 7:30 p.m. The fire is moving into the open desert away from the homes.

No one has been injured in the fire, firefighters said.

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest details.