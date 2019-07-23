PHOENIX - Hundreds came together Monday night at the corner of 51st Avenue and Thunderbird for a moment of silence honoring Ella Thomas.

The 14-year-old girl lost her life in a tragic crash that took place near that very corner.

Monday evening, friends and family held a candle vigil to honor her life.

"I can't fathom how someone who hasn't started a life, has to not have another day or a chance at a life," said Jean Robey, the mom of one of Ella's basketball friends.

Barely even a teen, Ella was already almost 6 feet tall. One of her greatest passions was playing basketball.

"Nobody ever knows why this stuff happens. Especially to people like Ella, she never did anything wrong," said Jade Robey, her teammate. "She never did anything wrong. She was so genuine, and sweet and sincere. You can't explain why stuff like this happens."

Hailey, 14, one of her closest friends and also a fellow basketball teammate, struggled to find words to describe Ella.

"She thought she was invincible. She dreamt for the biggest things, imagined anything," said Hailey.

"Ella was a giant. Honestly, she wasn't even done growing yet. She was larger than life... she made everything look easy on the basketball court. She was so sweet," said Jean Robey, Jade's mom.

Ella would have started her first year of high school Aug. 7. Instead, now friends and family will be saying goodbye.

Phoenix police are still investigating the crash.