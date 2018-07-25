MESA, Ariz. — An immigrant mother from Guatemala was killed in a Mesa head-on crash caused by a driver who admitted to using meth before getting behind the wheel last week, police said.

Isabel Hernandez, 32, was on her way to an appointment with her lawyer when her vehicle was struck. Her daughter, her sister in-law and her niece were in the car with her and are still recovering from injuries. Now Hernandez's husband, Tomas Chajaj, wants justice to be served.

“She needs to pay for what she did,” said Chajaj as he spoke about the alleged impaired driver, 42-year-old Myra Marissa Angle.

Responding officers immediately noticed clues of impairment and say Angle admitted she had used meth prior to the crash.

Myra Angle booking photo. (Photo: Mesa PD)

According to court documents, the woman behind bars has numerous DUI offenses and faces manslaughter and aggravated assault charges.

“I’m not only devastated because the life of my wife was taken away, my daughter is hurt and in the hospital,” Chajaj said.

He spoke outside Cardon Children’s Medical Center where 15-year-old Yenifer Andrea Chajaj Hernandez is still being treated from a ruptured spleen.

A third passenger, a 1-month-old baby is being treated for femur fractures, a broken clavicle and a brain injury.

Isabel’s sister in-law is just beginning her recovery from two broken legs and a brain bleed. She was driving the family's red Toyota Echo when Angle crashed her car head-on.

“I’m devastated,” Chajaj said. “It hurts to talk about her because she was a good mom.”

Chajaj says his wife's body will be repatriated back to Guatemala.

Angle is due in court July 27. She is being held on a $150,000 bond.

