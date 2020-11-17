Share your holidays lights displays in Arizona with the 12 News app!

We've made it easy for you to find, and to share, holiday lights displays with the 'near me' feature on the 12 News app.

ARIZONA, USA — It's been a tough year with a pandemic that continues to grip the United States. As the holidays roll around, many will have to get in the spirit from afar.

This year, from the 12 News app, you can submit and see holiday lights displays from across Arizona.

Open the 12 News app and scroll down on the homepage and click the "Holiday lights map" button.

Upload your images and videos.

Tell us a little bit about what you’re sharing, tag the location, and submit.

It’s that easy to find and share holiday lights displays that you think others would like to see.

To view holiday lights displays:

Open the 12 News app,

Tap “Near Me” at the bottom right of the screen to get to the map.

Zoom in and click on photos and videos posted by other viewers.

To only see holiday lights displays, click "filters" and select "Holiday Lights Map."