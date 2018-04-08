PHOENIX - Imagine enduring sexual abuse inside your home and then being told you cannot move unless you pay a steep fine. That happened to a number of people in Arizona, but thanks to a new law, it won't happen again.

"Someone experiences sexual violence every 98 seconds," said Jason Vail Cruz of the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence.

The numbers are staggering.

"Statistics show that 60 to 80 percent of sexual assault survivors actually know their perpetrator," said Edle Aasland of La Frontera Arizona-EMPACT.

In many of those cases, sexual assault survivors were assaulted in their own home.

"We even know of one such case that happened locally here in Maricopa County, where she was kept for days at a time in her apartment at the hands of a perpetrator," said Cruz.

Up until now, those sexually assaulted in a rented home could not break their lease without paying hefty fines.

"That can have a lot of implications for feeling safe. If the perpetrator was not found, if it happened in their home. Now that person knows where they live. So talk about not feeling safe in their own home," said Aasland.

Now, thanks to a new Arizona law, championed by Rep. Daniel Hernandez, D-Tucson, rape survivors have a way out.

"I think victims in general are suffering enough," said Rep. Maria Syms, R-Paradise Valley, who supported the legislation.

Survivors can submit a police report or order of protection to their landlord and walk away from their apartment.

This is an extension to an existing law which allows domestic violence survivors to break their lease.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact La Frontera EMPACT at (480) 736-4949.

You can also reach out to the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence at (602) 279-2900.

