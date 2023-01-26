Utility worker robbed at gunpoint in downtown Chandler, nearby school put on modified lockdown

Chandler police said there's no threat to the public. Chandler High School was briefly put on "modified lockdown."

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Several police units responded to an incident near Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue on Thursday afternoon, forcing Chandler High School to go into a "modified lockdown."

An armed suspect allegedly robbed a utility worker at gunpoint, police said. No one was injured and the suspect has been detained.

Officials with the Chandler Police Department said it's an isolated incident and there's currently no threat to the public.

Chandler High restricted movement on its campus by limiting activities outside of classrooms. The modified lockdown has since been lifted.

The police incident didn't involve the school, according to the Chandler Unified School District.

We are working on an active police incident near the area of Arizona Ave & Chandler Bl. There are numerous police units in the area; please use caution & stay out of the area. This is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public. pic.twitter.com/3oyS9puVjw — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) January 26, 2023

