Hezron Parks shot and killed off-duty Tempe firefighter Kyle Brayer back in February of 2018, and was found guilty of second-degree murder despite claiming it was self-defense.

The Maricopa County judge overseeing the case was supposed to determine Parks' sentence in a hearing on Friday. Instead, the judge will hear testimony from one of the jurors, Juror Number 8, about alleged jury coercion.

At least three jurors claim they were coerced into the guilty verdict during the deliberation process. An attorney 12 News spoke with says coercion could either come from other jurors or from someone on the outside.

Brayer was out with friends in Old Town Scottsdale, riding in the back of a golf cart when Parks drove his car, in what witnesses described as an aggressive manner, nearly bumping up against the golf cart. The two exchanged words and Brayer approached Parks' car. Parks shot Brayer, but the jury didn't buy his self-defense claim.

Parks faces a minimum of 10 years in prison for second-degree murder.

A spokesman for the court says the judge could decide to go on with sentencing or could declare a mistrial and the case would have to be tried all over again.